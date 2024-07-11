Liverpool comedy G’wed gets green light for series two and three

ITVX comedy G’wed is set to return for two more series, with filming for series two starting this summer.

The first series has been streamed a whopping six million times since its launch, making it ITVX’s biggest comedy hit since Changing Ends.

Leading man Dylan Thomas-Smith, who plays Reece, has even snagged a nomination for Breakthrough Talent at this year’s Edinburgh TV Awards.

Following its enormous success, G’wed will be back with its distinctive blend of heart and humour.

Expect to see more of Reece (Dylan Thomas-Smith), Christopher (Jake Kenny-Byrne), Connor (Max Ainsworth), Ted (Dominic Murphy), Mo (Zak Douglas), Aimee (Amber Harrison), and Mia-Louise (Gemma Barraclough) as they navigate themes of consent, age-gap relationships, and creative ways to make money while still in school.

Nana Hughes, Head of Comedy at ITV, expressed her delight: “It is great to see that G’wed has resonated with our audiences across ITVX, ITV1, and ITV2! Danny Kenny’s writing had us crying with laughter one second, crying real tears the next, and then back to laughter.

“And the hugely talented cast brought so much charm and cheek to the show, we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Liverpool for a second and third series when G’wed returns in 2025.”

Mario Stylianides, Executive Producer at Golden Path Productions Ltd, added: “Comedy really is back in the building. There was so much love for G’wed from audiences far and wide. It’s great that we’ll get the chance to spend even more time exploring the joyful complicated lives of our Scouse characters.”

Writer Danny Kenny is equally thrilled: “It’s amazing and exciting that we get to do this again, and I can’t wait for series two and three next year.”