Kimberly Hart Simpson returns to Coronation Street in a riveting plot twist

Kimberly Hart Simpson is making a return to Coronation Street after a four-year hiatus, reprising her role as Nicky Wheatley.

This comeback is set against a backdrop of mystery and suspense as Daniel (played by Rob Mallard) seeks out Nicky’s assistance in a bid to clear his name and solve the murder of Lauren Bolton.

Roy (David Neilson) finds himself as DS Swain’s prime suspect in the unsettling case of Lauren Bolton’s disappearance. However, Daniel is well aware that the cloud of suspicion casts a wide shadow, with him also under scrutiny.

In a desperate attempt to vindicate himself, Daniel turns to Nicky, hoping her current position as an outreach worker in the community could unveil crucial information about Lauren’s whereabouts.

Their history runs deep, with Nicky having previously provided Daniel with emotional support in his darkest times, following the tragic loss of his wife Sinead to cancer.

Despite the years and Nicky’s change of career path, from escort to community support worker, the bond between her and Daniel remains strong.

Moved by Daniel’s plight and the vulnerability of the girls she aids, Nicky agrees to assist. The girls, already living in fear and vulnerability heightened by news of Lauren’s murder, are hesitant to share information.

Can Nicky persuade them to speak out and help shed light on the true perpetrator of the crime?

On reprising the role of Nicky for a guest stint, Kimberly said: “It’s been 4 years since we first met Nicky and it is once again a pleasure to be back on the cobbles. Stories surrounding women within the sex industry have often been forgotten, shamed or unspoken.

“But not at Coronation Street, they respectfully explore the world these women live in, the impact it has on the community and at some points dangers attached to the work. The story of Lauren Bolton has allowed the safety of other characters to come forward such as Cassie but unfortunately led to the devastating effects of conspiracy theories by other folk.

“Nicky has fought against all stereotypes and I am looking forward to the audience finding out who and where she is today.”

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV1 and ITVX.