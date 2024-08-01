The BBC has unveiled the first trailer and release dae tfor its upcoming factual drama, Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story.

The series will launch on Wednesday, 14 August 2024. All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am. BBC Three will also air the series, starting that night with a double bill at 9pm.

Watch the trailer below…

Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story is based on the harrowing true story of Chloe Ayling’s abduction in Italy in 2017.

Written by Georgia Lester, known for her work on Killing Eve and Skins, this six-part series dives deep into Chloe’s ordeal.

The script is based on detailed research, extensive interviews, legal documents, and Chloe’s own book, Kidnapped.

For the first time, we’ll get a full account of her experience, going beyond the headlines to reveal the emotional truth.

The series follows Chloe’s terrifying kidnap, her bravery in captivity, and the court case that saw her kidnappers jailed.

Despite their convictions, Chloe faced accusations of faking her own kidnapping.

She was thrust into a media storm, questioning why she was blamed for her kidnappers’ crimes.

Nadia Parkes stars as Chloe Ayling.

Joining her are Adrian Edmondson, Nigel Lindsay, Olive Gray, Eleonora Romandini, Julian Swiezewski, and Christine Tremarco.

The series was made with Chloe Ayling’s cooperation and filmed in the UK and Italy last year.