Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, and Liam Payne are set to join forces on new Netflix singing competition Building the Band.

In this exciting new show, Nicole will serve as both a mentor and judge, joined by fellow music legends Kelly and Liam on the panel. Hosting duties will be handled by AJ McLean.

Each of these judges brings a wealth of experience from their time in The Pussycat Dolls, Destiny’s Child, One Direction, and The Backstreet Boys, respectively.

In a case of Love Is Blind meets X Factor, this series flips the script by taking face-to-face encounters out of the equation.

Instead, contestants will choose their bandmates based purely on compatibility, connection, and talent.

The drama will come to a head when the newly formed bands finally meet, bringing style, choreography, and first impressions into play.

Executive producer Cat Lawson said: “Building the Band is a brave and bold undertaking for all involved as we hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first.”

She continued: “With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates? With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart-stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming who in my opinion are worthy of the very biggest stage!”

Filming is set to kick off this summer, with more guest judges and challenging tasks to be announced soon.

Stay tuned – this one’s going to be big!