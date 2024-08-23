Prime Video has announced an exciting new drama series titled The Assassin, set to hit screens in the UK and Ireland.

The show comes from the writing duo Harry and Jack Williams, known for their work on gripping dramas including The Missing The Tourist.

Keeley Hawes leads the cast as Julie, a retired assassin who has retreated to a secluded life on a remote Greek island. But her peaceful existence is shattered when her estranged son, Edward, played by Freddie Highmore, pays her a visit from England.

Edward arrives armed with questions about his paternity, but his attempts to get answers from his distant mother are met with frustration.

Just as he finally finds the courage to confront her, Julie’s dangerous past comes back to haunt them, forcing mother and son to go on the run together.

The six-part series promises to deliver a high-stakes, action-packed thriller with a strong emotional core, exploring the complexities of the mother-son relationship against the backdrop of a life on the run.

Joining Keeley and Freddie in the cast are Shalom Brune-Franklin, Gina Gershon, Jack Davenport, Alan Dale, Gerald Kyd, Devon Terrell, Richard Dormer, and David Dencik, bringing together a stellar ensemble to bring this story to life.

Sarah Hammond, executive producer for Two Brothers Pictures, said: “We’re ecstatic that filming has begun on our exciting new Two Brothers Pictures thriller in Greece, where we’re shooting across some fantastic locations.

“We’re delighted to be working with the unparalleled talents of Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore along with our wonderful production team to bring this brand-new series — full of twists, turns, action and humour — to screens around the world.”

Hannah Blyth, head of TV for Prime Video, added, “From the moment Harry and Jack shared their vision for The Assassin, we knew that it would resonate perfectly with our audience. It’s been a true pleasure to watch their scripts come to life with our fantastic cast, led by Keeley and Freddie.

“The Assassin promises to deliver a high-stakes thriller with a dynamic mother-son relationship at its core, packed with twists and turns that will keep our audience hooked from start to finish. We can’t wait for our customers to immerse themselves in this gripping new series.”