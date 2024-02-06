Kaz Kamwi speaks out after Love Island All Stars exit

Kaz Kamwi became the latest islander to depart Love Island All Stars this week.

Following the arrival of three new bombshells and the latest recoupling, Kaz found herself dumped from the villa.

The 29-year-old, who originally appeared in the show’s seventh series, said: “I feel like my journey came to a natural end as I didn’t find a romantic connection but I made some amazing friends.

“I’ve had a great experience and I’m content that it was my time to go.”

She said of her time being coupled up with Casey: “Casey is lovely, we get along very well but I struggled to get past our friendship.

Tyler and Kaz

“When Casey walked in and he had history with Georgia H, I assumed they would rekindle so maybe I friendzoned myself a little bit.”

And on her ex Tyler walking into the villa, Kaz confessed: “I was shocked. I just didn’t expect him to walk through the door at all.

“We started bickering a little bit and I thought, oh no, here we go again but we really got on.

“We got to a point where we just respected each other’s individual experiences in the Villa. Once he started to get to know Hannah I knew I didn’t want to be the person in the middle of that. ”

She added: “For Tyler and I it was the closure that we needed. We won’t be rekindling but we can build a friendship again for sure.”

Asked which couple she felt had the strongest connection and had the potential to win, Kaz said: “I’ve got to go for either Molly and Tom or Sophie and Josh. They all spend so much time in their couples, always gravitating towards each other.

Kaz & Sophie

“They all have really strong connections and have been patient with each other.”

Meanwhile she said of her friends in the villa: “Outside of my girl Liberty, I formed such close friendships with Toby, Molly and Sophie.

“Toby was my boy and it was so hard to say goodbye to him. I love Molly and Sophie so much, they are my girls.

“Also, Hannah is iconic. What an icon.”

Love Island: All Stars continues tomorrow night at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.