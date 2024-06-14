Advertisements

Get ready for a delicious adventure as comedian and ITV presenter Judi Love embarks on a brand-new food and travel series.

In Judi Love’s Culinary Cruise, a five-part series produced by Title Role for ITV1 and ITVX, Judi sets sail on a luxury yacht, the Emerald Azzurra, to explore five stunning destinations.

Travelling to Kotor in Montenegro, Parga, Kerkira, Kefalonia, and Itea in Greece, Judi will immerse herself in local cultures, source fresh ingredients, and cook fabulous dishes for guests on board.

A self-confessed foodie, Judi combines her love for fun and adventure with her passion for cooking.

Each episode will feature her creating a delicious dish inspired by the destination.

This series, funded by Emerald Cruises, showcases Judi’s culinary skills, which she famously displayed when she won MasterChef in 2021 with her Jamaican-inspired feast.

Judi said: “I am so excited to be setting sail on this new adventure with ITV. Growing up within a Jamaican family, food was always at the heart of any function and occasion. So I’m truly excited to experience the culture, people and food of the beautiful Mediterranean.”

Judi continued: “I’m looking forward to exploring all of the different destinations as food has such a way of telling a story for many, especially in the Mediterranean where it’s about sharing love, traditions and identity.

“I have always loved watching loved ones cook and I truly love serving up a hearty plate of food for my family and friends. So I’m thrilled to be able to embrace this with ITV and the audience at home… I can’t wait to get started.”