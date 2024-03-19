Josie Gibson reportedly disappointed as Cat Deeley secures This Morning presenting role

Josie Gibson is said to be feeling “gutted” after missing out on the full-time presenting role on This Morning.

This month saw Cat Deeley takeover the role as regular host folowing Holly Willoughby’s exit.

Having gained further national affection through her appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Josie was widely speculated to be a strong contender for the role.

However, with Cat Deeley now stepping into the permanent hosting position, sources claim Josie feels sidelined.

According to an insider speaking to OK!, the news has particularly hit Josie hard.

“The person who is really gutted that she wasn’t given the role is Josie Gibson,” they revealed, suggesting that expectations within Josie’s camp were high for her to become the “new Holly.”

In the aftermath of Holly and Phillip Schofield’s departures, Josie, alongside Craig Doyle, Alison Hammond, and Dermot O’Leary, took on a more prominent role on the show.

This shift led to speculation that Josie or one of the other part-time hosts might be in line for a full-time position.

Instead, ITV announced Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard as the new presenters on Monday – Thursday. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary continue to host on Fridays.

Despite the disappointment, Josie has publicly displayed grace and support for the new hosts.

Last Thursday, she took to Instagram with a message of gratitude to her followers and anticipation for the show’s future.

“We cannot wait to welcome Cat and Ben this coming Monday, @thismorning is and will always be one of the best TV families there is,” she wrote.

This Morning airs weekdays on ITV1 and ITVX.