Jed Mercurio, the mind behind Line of Duty, is reportedly working on a new drama based on serial killer Lucy Letby.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer are among the top actresses considered for the demanding role.

Jed and his team are collaborating with Dr Ravi Jayaram, the whistle-blower and hospital consultant paediatrician from the Letby case.

Jodie Comer in Killing Eve (C) ©2021 BBC America – Photographer: Sid Gentle Films

A TV insider shared that Jed sees this as an important story to chronicle in a drama and explore further.

They added to The Sun newspaper: “It aims to try to explain how her crimes could have gone on for so long and how others — particularly Dr Jayaram — tried to act when suspicions were raised.

“Bagging a high-profile name to play Letby would help give the show the attention it deserves too, but it’s not a role to take lightly.”

It is not yet clear if the new drama will be a one-off or a series, but it is expected to air on ITV1.

Letby is only the fourth woman to receive a whole-life sentence in the UK.

Jed Mercurio is renowned for his high-octane cop thrillers, including BBC1’s Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

He recently shifted focus to true crime and health-based dramas like ITV’s Breathtaking, set during the pandemic and starring Joanne Froggatt.