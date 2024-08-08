Jason Manford brings The Answer Run to BBC One

A new quiz show is hitting BBC One, and it’s set to be a thrilling ride.

The Answer Run, hosted by comedian Jason Manford, flips the quiz show format on its head by giving contestants the answers.

All they need to do is figure out which one is right.

Think you can pick between Tom or Jerry? Messi or Ronaldo? Birds or Bees?

That’s the kind of quick-fire decision-making this show demands.

The Answer Run will start on Monday, 19 August at 4:30PM on BBC One and continue weekdays. You’ll also be able to watch on iPlayer.

In each episode, three pairs of contestants face off, swiping their way through a series of rapid-fire questions in the hopes of banking a cash prize.

The twist? Each question comes with two possible answers, and the correct response will always fit into one of them.

Expect categories like ‘Dolly Parton or Barbie’, ‘Venus or Saturn’, and even ‘Eastenders or Coronation Street’.

As the game progresses, two teams will be eliminated, leaving the final pair to take on The Final Run.

Here, they have a chance to take home the money they’ve banked throughout the episode.

Jason is excited for viewers to join in the fun.

“We had so much fun filming The Answer Run earlier this year, and the contestants across each episode were brilliant! I can’t wait for audiences to see it on screen this month and play along themselves at home,” he said.