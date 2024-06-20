James May brings The Dull Men’s Club to TV in new series

Advertisements

James May, known for his adventures in Top Gear and The Grand Tour, is taking a new direction.

He’s bringing The Dull Men’s Club to our screens in a new TV series.

James May & The Dull Men’s Club will air on Quest later this year, promising to solve the quirky questions of modern life that you never knew you had.

The brand-new 8-episode series will see James team up with the popular Dull Men’s Club Facebook group.

Produced by Plum Pictures, each episode will delve into offbeat questions and challenges.

Expect to see James and his ‘Dull Men’ explore why your washing machine can’t double as a cooker, among other fascinating topics.

With his trademark wit and curiosity, James will bring a bit of order and rationale to our chaotic lives.

Ant Anstead: The Naked Mechanic joins Quest’s lineup

Also coming to Quest is Ant Anstead: The Naked Mechanic, another 8-episode series blending car restoration with home renovation.

Ant, known for his work on Master Mechanic and Wheeler Dealers, will restore a 500-year-old farmhouse in Bedfordshire for his parents.

To fund the project, Ant will buy, restore, and sell classic cars, including a Land Rover Series 3 and a Jaguar XJS.

Produced by ITN Productions, this series promises to be both insightful and entertaining.

Vinnie Jones returns to discovery+

Vinnie Jones in the Country is back for a second season on discovery+.

Produced by Lime, the 6-episode series follows Vinnie as he navigates life on his new farm, with familiar faces like builder Wobbly and Pip the dog returning.

Expect more emotional and financial challenges as Vinnie adjusts to country life.

Season 2 will be available in late 2024.

New culinary delights on Food Network

Food Network has a mouth-watering lineup of new shows featuring top chefs.

Tom Kerridge will share his culinary secrets in Tom Kerridge Secrets of the Pub Kitchen, a 10-episode series filmed at his Michelin-starred pub, The Coach.

Michel Roux returns with Roux Back Down the River, a 5-episode series exploring the Thames and its culinary offerings.

Both series will air in September.

In July, Marcus Wareing will take viewers to Mallorca in Marcus in the Med: Mallorca, a 10-episode series showcasing Mallorcan cuisine and hidden restaurants.

These new and returning shows are sure to add flavour to Food Network’s programming.