Advertisements

ITV has given the green light for a third series of the hit daytime quiz show Riddiculous.

Produced by East Media, part of The Whisper Group, the show will once again be hosted by Ranvir Singh, with Henry Lewis as the Riddlemaster.

Riddiculous first hit our screens in October 2022, and its second series aired this January.

In each episode, three teams of two face off in a series of quick-fire general knowledge questions to unlock riddles.

The more questions and riddles they get right, the more money they can win.

After three rounds, one team makes it to the endgame: Henry’s Riddle Run.

Here, they must solve unique, fast-paced riddles against the clock and decide whether to gamble on a double or nothing final riddle.

It’s fast, it’s fierce, and it’s totally Riddiculous!

Casting for the third series is now open. You can apply here.

The team is looking for fun, outgoing duos who love riddles and want to win cash prizes.

Filming will take place in Manchester this September.

Nathan Eastwood, MD of East Media said: “Ranvir and Henry are becoming firm favourites in homes across the UK as part of ITV’s daytime offering with Riddiculous, and it’s great that we are back for a third series.

“Series two delivered strong numbers daily and proved that viewers have a growing interest for quiz content that will challenge them in new ways. We’re very excited to be planning the next series and can’t wait to share it with viewers.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV added: “The second series of Riddiculous earlier this year garnered its biggest audience to date – over 1.3 million. And with over 2.7 million streams on ITVX in Q1 alone, we’re excited to be bringing audiences another series.”