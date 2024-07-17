Apply now for the new series of Riddiculous

Advertisements

ITV’s hit daytime quiz show, Riddiculous, is coming back for a third series, and applications are now open!

This fan-favourite show is once again hosted by Ranvir Singh, with Henry Lewis as the Riddlemaster.

The team is looking for fun, outgoing duos who love riddles and want to win cash prizes.

If you think you have what it takes, apply now here. You must be 18 years or over. The closing date for applications is 23rd August 2024.

Filming will take place in Manchester this September.

Riddiculous first aired in October 2022, with the second series following in January this year.

In each episode, three teams of two face off in quick-fire general knowledge questions to unlock riddles.

The more questions and riddles they solve, the more money they can bank.

After three intense rounds, one team makes it to the endgame: Henry’s Riddle Run.

Here, they must solve unique, fast-paced riddles against the clock and decide whether to gamble on a double or nothing final riddle.

It’s rapid, ruthless, and totally Riddiculous!