ITV is diving into the Tudor court with a fresh take on a historical icon in their new period drama Majesty.

Created by former Grey’s Anatomy showrunners Joan Rater, Tony Phelan, and William Harper, Majesty promises to shake up everything you think you know about Elizabeth I.

This six-part series will focus on her younger years as an overlooked princess in the shadow of her father, King Henry VIII, but with a twist.

The drama leans into conspiracy theories and speculative history, making for an audacious reimagining of her rise to power.

ITV’s Director of Drama, Polly Hill, describes the project as “thought-provoking” and an example of the broadcaster’s ambition to deliver top-notch drama for British audiences.

Commented creators William Harper, Joan Rater and Tony Phelan: “Majesty is an emotional, funny, and contemporary-feeling alternate history about how three outsiders try to stay alive while hiding a

secret that, if discovered, would rock England to its foundations.

“Majesty allows us to have fun with history while illuminating who we are now. This show is pure wish-fulfilment of how people devoted to the public good suddenly find themselves in a position to make a difference.”

The series is directed by James Strong (Mr Bates vs The Post Office): “I could not be more thrilled to be bringing this audacious and original show to the screen.

“The brilliant scripts are a directors’ dream as we get to re-imagine and recreate an iconic piece of English history and tell a period story that looks stunning but also feels modern and relevant to todays’ viewer.”

Filming is set to kick off in 2025, with casting details to be revealed closer to the production date. The series will air on ITV1 and ITVX.