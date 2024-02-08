Isle of Wight: Jewel of the South series 2 on Channel 5

Return to the Isle of Wight in a new series of Isle of Wight: Jewel of the South showcasing its stunning scenery and rich history, following long-time residents and newcomers alike.

Where to watch

Narrated by Alan Titchmarsh, Isle of Wight: Jewel of the South airs on Channel 5 on Thursday nights at 8PM. You can also stream on My5.

Episode 1

In Cowes, sisters Louise Hart and Jenny Simmons launch a new ice cream flavour at The Royal Isle of Wight County Show.

Neil and Michelle Payne, near Yarmouth, aim to expand their alpaca walking business, facing challenges in animal matchmaking and assisting with an alpaca birth.

Sailor Libby Finch and her crew tackle the Round the Island Race, a demanding 50-nautical-mile challenge around Cowes.

Ecologist Jamie Marsh and volunteers in Seaview collect seagrass seeds early in the morning to restore local seagrass meadows.

Nick impresses by building a replica of the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car for his wife Carolyn, embodying their love and the island’s charm.

Episode 2

At Bembridge’s Best Dressed Crab, the summer rush is on, with fisherman Bob Simmonds striving to catch enough crab and lobster for the crowds.

Novice farmers Hollie Fallick and Francesca Cooper attempt a large cattle move at Nunwell estate, hoping to manage their herd successfully.

Glass blower Timothy Harris in Arreton Barns seeks to honor his father with a new piece, aiming for his mother Elizabeth’s approval.

The Windmill Campersite outside Newport features unique accommodations, including a Bond movie submarine. Owners Stewart and Rhys Dungey anticipate guest Rupert’s reaction to their latest creation.

In East Cowes, High Sheriff Dawn Haig-Thomas explores the historical Barton Manor, once part of Victoria and Albert’s estate.

Episode 3

In Calbourne, Sally Chaucer faces a challenge with the oldest working watermill on the island halted due to a broken pit wheel. Metal worker Ross Buckley is tasked with fixing this essential part.

Newcomer Susan McCall, now working at the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary in Wroxall, anticipates the arrival of her 25 pet sheep, wondering how they’ll integrate with the donkeys.

Coasteering instructors Chris Mannion and Summer Tucker explore new trails around Freshwater Bay at low tide, seeking exciting routes for tourists.

Will and Aimee Steward, organic farmers near Shanklin, rush to prepare 300 produce boxes and a new recipe for their customers, with their family helping to meet the deadline.

Fossil hunter Martin Simpson pursues a prehistoric discovery on the island.

Episode 4

As summer winds down, Sandown prepares for its carnival, with café owner Vivette Fryer hoping to showcase her Caribbean barbecue, weather permitting.

The Isle of Wight Bus and Coach Museum in Ryde sees volunteers eagerly testing a restored vintage bus, uncertain if their efforts will finally pay off.

Tom Court, a former kite surfing champion in Colwell Bay, hones his skills for upcoming competitions amidst favorable windy conditions.

In Seaview, distiller Xavier Baker debuts a spiced rum at Cowes Week, crafted from local fruits and botanicals, hoping to replicate his gin’s success.

At Robin Hill Country Park in Downend, Laura Baxter and Verity McCormick set up for Night Glow, a hot air balloon show threatened by gusty winds, with the community’s anticipation hanging in balance.

