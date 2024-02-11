This week on Inside The Factory the team explore the making of chocolate bars.

Gregg Wallace is in the UK’s city of chocolate, York, exploring how the Nestle factory makes more than eight million bars of chocolate every day. The bar he’s following is the one packed full of bubbles – the peppermint-flavoured Aero.

Meanwhile, Cherry Healey is in the Berkshire countryside, learning how a cocoa plant quarantine facility is preventing a worldwide chocolate shortage. And historian Ruth Goodman is serving up the bitter history of drinking chocolate.

Inside the Factory (Chocolate Bars) airs on BBC Two on Sunday, 11 February 2024 at 8:00PM.