Iconic UK artists to perform at Team GB’s BBC homecoming show

The BBC is all set to roll out the red carpet for Team GB’s triumphant return from the Paris Olympics with a spectacular homecoming event.

Advertisements

The celebration, titled Team GB’s Homecoming by The National Lottery, will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday, 18 August at 8:30PM.

The event, staged by TBI Media, promises to be an unforgettable night of music, entertainment, and sport.

Headlining the show are some of the UK’s most iconic artists with a line up including Clean Bandit, Jess Glynne, Pete Tong, Myles Smith, Nina Nesbitt, James, Krept & Konan, and Rag’n’Bone Man.

Hosting this extraordinary night will be the ever-popular Emma Willis and Vernon Kay.

The pair will also be joined by Olympic legends and the rising stars of Team GB, fresh from their heroic efforts in Paris.

Vernon expressed his excitement, saying that the Homecoming will be a special moment to honour the dedication and talent of our athletes.

Emma added that the event would be the perfect way to wrap up the Olympic buzz and give a warm welcome home to the phenomenal Team GB.

The event took place on Saturday, 17 August, at Manchester’s AO Arena before airing on TV on Sunday.

The show will act as a thank you to National Lottery players.

Their support allows our elite athletes to commit to their sports full-time, with access to top-notch coaching and facilities.

This backing has helped make Team GB one of the best-prepared teams for the Games.