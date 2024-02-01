Human: BBC Two and iPlayer launch major new science series

BBC Two and iPlayer are set to launch a groundbreaking new science series titled Human.

The five-part series promises to delve into the remarkable journey of humanity from being merely one among many hominin species to becoming the dominant life form on Earth.

Approximately 250,000 years ago, Homo sapiens emerged in Africa, coexisting with at least six other hominin species. Fast forward to the present, and we are now the most dominant animal on the planet and the sole surviving human species.

Human aims to unravel this extraordinary story, a narrative for which we have no written records for 98% of its timeline. However, recent advancements in DNA technology and groundbreaking fossil discoveries have enabled scientists to piece together this tale with remarkable detail.

Paleoanthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi hosts the series, which blends archaeology, travelogue, and reconstruction to narrate the evolution of modern humans. Ella will travel to significant archaeological sites globally, meeting experts who will shed light on our deep historical past.

Presenter Ella Al-Shamahi says: “In the last few years there has been an ancient DNA revolution and multiple new species of human have been discovered. So this really is the perfect time to be making this series. I’m particularly excited to put the human back into human evolution. This is our story and it’s a remarkable one.”

Tom Coveney, BBC Head of Science, added: “Amazing new discoveries from dig sites and labs around the world are finally making it possible to tell the astonishing story of Homo sapiens. This series will reveal the dramatic twists and turns our species’ story, the secrets behind our success, and ultimately what makes us human.”