Tonight's Dancing On Ice skate-off CANCELLED

In a surprising turn of events, ITV’s Dancing on Ice is set for a major format shake-up this weekend.

The competition, which saw the elimination of Ricky Hatton and his partner Robin Johnstone last week, will forego the usual skate-off, leaving the lowest-scoring contestant at the mercy of judges’ scores and audience votes.

An ITV representative confirmed: “This weekend we don’t have a skate-off at the end of the show.

“Whoever is at the bottom after the judges scores and viewers votes will leave the competition.”

This change means the stars will not have a final opportunity to be saved by judges Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, and Ashley Banjo.

Those left in the competition this week are star Ryan Thomas, ski jumper Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards, actress Roxy Shahidi, star of stage and screen Claire Sweeney, soap star Ricky Norwood and comedian Lou Sanders.

They’re joined by actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, stage star Amber Davies, Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE, radio host Adele Roberts and reality star Miles Nazaire.

2024’s series of Dancing On Ice continues every Sunday evening.

This weekend’s episode airs at 6:20PM on ITV1 and ITVX, hosted by Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby.

As always, each week a cast of famous faces will hit the rink live together with their pro skaters to impress the judging line up.

The greatest show on ice carries on with movie week. Each of the remaining celebrities and their professional partners perform routines inspired by some of the most cherished films ever, hoping to evade the skate off.

There will also be a performance from Oscar winner Ariana DeBose.