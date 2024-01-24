Britain’s Got Talent is coming back for a brand new series in 2024 and here’s your first look at the judges in action.

Britain’s Got Talent is set to light up our screens once again, bringing together the much-loved judges line up of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli.

Joining them are the iconic hosting duo, Ant & Dec, as they embark on the journey to discover the UK’s next big star.

This year’s contestants are geared up to showcase their talents at the renowned London Palladium in front of a live audience. They face the daunting task of impressing the judges to clinch the coveted £250,000 prize and the opportunity to perform at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance.

Hope is high among the participants, with each eyeing the golden buzzer for an instant pass to the live semi-finals.

At the same time, they aim to steer clear of the feared red buzzers, which could spell the end of their aspirations.

The previous series saw the humorous Viggo Venn crowned as the winner, capturing the hearts and votes of the nation. The question on everyone’s lips now is, who will rise to the top in this year’s competition?

Fans can tune in to ITV1 and ITVX this spring for the latest series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Meanwhile there’s still time to apply for Britain’s Got Talent this year!