Kin series two comes to BBC One and iPlayer

The BBC has announced the imminent release of the second series of the Irish crime drama Kin on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

This highly anticipated series is a product of the collaboration between BRON Studios, known for their work on Joker, and Headline Pictures, the creators of The Man in the High Castle. The BBC has secured the rights to the second season from FIFTH SEASON, the distributors behind acclaimed series such as Killing Eve, Severance, and Tokyo Vice.

Kin’s second series promises to continue its gripping narrative, focusing on the Kinsella family’s ascendancy in Dublin’s criminal underworld. The family’s recent triumphs have drawn the wrath of a formidable new enemy, threatening the once unshakeable bonds of loyalty and trust within the family. This character-driven drama is set to explore themes of suspicion, distrust, and resentment that arise in the face of such challenges.

Returning to the series is a star-studded cast, featuring Aidan Gillen from Game of Thrones, Charlie Cox of Daredevil fame, Clare Dunne known for her role in The Last Duel, Francis Magee from The Witcher, Sam Keeley from The Cured, Maria Doyle Kennedy of Outlander, Emmett J. Scanlan from Peaky Blinders, and Yasmin Seky.

Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks says: “All I will say is if you found the first series exciting and engrossing, just wait until you see the twists and turns in series two!”

Jennifer Ebell, EVP of EMEA Sales and Acquisitions at FIFTH SEASON, adds: “The Kinsellas are back and the stakes are higher than ever. Season two of this family crime drama is explosive and we are pleased the BBC joins the growing number of our international partners.”

