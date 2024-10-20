Big Brother spoilers! Baked Potato and Nathan kiss as Marcello and Ali clash

In tonight’s episode of Big Brother, sparks fly, tensions simmer, and the power dynamics in the House undergo a significant shake-up.

As the days pass in the Big Brother house, Baked Potato and Nathan’s bond continues to deepen. In a heartwarming moment in the garden, the two reflect on their unexpected connection.

Baked Potato admits, “This is actually nuts though, this whole thing,” prompting Nathan to question if she’s referring to the house or their relationship.

Nathan confesses, “I’m well aware that this is just not what I expected, but I’m in too deep.”

Later, they share a quiet moment alone and seal the evening with a kiss in the bathroom.

Not everyone in the house is getting along as well as Baked Potato and Nathan. A heated argument between Marcello and Ali threatens the peace.

When Marcello candidly discusses his lack of intimacy, Ali interrupts, concerned about how her actions might be perceived outside the house. The disagreement escalates, with Marcello feeling silenced and Ali insisting that Marcello’s conversations have crossed the line into vulgarity. “

The way that you speak and the conversations that you start sometimes are vulgar,” Ali says firmly.

Marcello says: “If someone is having a conversation about something I don’t agree with, I’m not going to throw my hands up and say don’t talk about that. That’s not how it works Ali, you have to let people speak. That is reality, it’s not the Ali show.”

Ali tells Marcello: “I think everything that you are saying to me now is completely unreasonable and disrespectful.”

Meanwhile, in a dramatic twist, Big Brother ends Khaled’s reign as Head of House and introduces a new selection process.

Housemates take turns in Big Brother’s gallery, destroying portraits of their fellow contestants. As the tension builds, two portraits remain, and Big Brother reveals the surprise: this week, there will be two Heads of House instead of one.

The duo is now tasked with navigating the responsibilities and privileges that come with their new roles, including immunity from the next eviction.

Later, Big Brother unveils a secret mission for the two newly appointed Heads of House. They are given access to a secret basement and informed of a game-changing twist: this week, housemates will nominate each other in pairs.

As Heads of House, they must decide how to pair up their fellow contestants. One Head of House remarks, “The stakes are high now,” while the other contemplates whether it’s better to keep friends together or mix up the alliances in the house.

Their choices could have major repercussions on this week’s nominations.

