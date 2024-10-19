Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing dances and songs (Week 5)

Strictly Come Dancing is back tonight with its fifth live show and the routines have been confirmed.

It’s time for a fresh dance from the remaining celebrity couples as they perform live for judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton Du Beke on BBC One tonight.

Strictly Come Dancing will kick off at 6:25PM, with twelve celebrities and their professional partners taking to the ballroom.

Tonight’s routines

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles for Week 5 are:

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: Waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers – Stream/Download

Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez: Viennese Waltz to She’s Always A Woman To Me by Billy Joel – Stream/Download

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas: Paso Doble to Malagueña by Ernesto Lecuona – Stream/Download

JB Gill and Amy Dowden: Jive to Hey Ya! by Outkast – Stream/Download

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: Couple’s Choice to Skeleton Move by KG, Zanda Zakuza – Stream/Download

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer: Samba to Car Wash by Rose Royce – Stream/Download

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal: Rumba to Don’t Look Back In Anger by Oasis – Stream/Download

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin: Quickstep to Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield – Stream/Download

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: Samba to Do It Do It Again by Raffaella Carrà – Stream/Download

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu: American Smooth to Get Here by Sam Smith

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: Tango to Dog Days Are Over by Florence + The Machine – Stream/Download

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones: Quickstep to Mr. Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra – Stream/Download

The show is back tomorrow, Sunday, 20 October, at 7:20 PM for the fourth results episode of this year’s Strictly, where the next couple to leave the competition will be revealed.

This week’s judges’ scores will be combined with the latest viewer votes to identify the bottom two couples.

The couples with the lowest scores will compete in the dance-off, where the judges will decide who to save and who will be sent home next.

Sunday’s episode will also feature a special musical performance by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.