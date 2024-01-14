Dancing on Ice star Matt Evers poised to join Celebrity Big Brother

Former Dancing On Ice professional Matt Evers is on the brink of joining the cast of Celebrity Big Brother, it’s been reported.

Matt made an emotional exit from Dancing on Ice ahead of its latest series after an impressive 15-year run.

He is now rumoured to be in talks with ITV for the much-anticipated reboot of Big Brother.

A well-placed source told The Sun: “Matt was a huge name on Dancing On Ice and has a strong rapport with the ITV team.

“His vibrant personality and extensive celebrity connections make him an ideal candidate for Celebrity Big Brother. There’s a lot of excitement and hope that he’ll agree to join.”

Matt Evers ©ITV Plc

Responding to the speculation, an ITV spokesperson said: Any names being mentioned in relation to Celebrity Big Brother are currently speculative.”

Matt, who joined the iconic show in 2004, left a lasting impact by forming the first same-sex pairing in the show’s history with Ian “H” Watkins in 2020. His other partnerships on the ice included TOWIE’s Gemma Collins and EastEnders’ Patsy Palmer.

Reflecting on his journey, Evers shared: “The time to bid farewell to Dancing on Ice has come. I’ve cherished every moment and am proud of the unforgettable TV moments we created. From Gemma’s fall to the historic same-sex pairing with H, it’s been an incredible journey with my wonderful partners.”

He concluded with a hint of his future plans: “This isn’t goodbye; it’s a ‘see you soon.’ I’m currently in Los Angeles but will be back in the UK shortly. Stay tuned!”

Celebrity Big Brother is expected to start in March on ITV1.

The show will introduce a fresh line-up of well-known personalities, cut off from the outside world in the ultimate test of social dynamics.

Others on the rumoured cast include TOWIE’s Chloe Brockett, Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, Sarah Ferguson, Rebekah Vardy and Louis Walsh.

Meanwhile, Dancing On Ice launches its latest series on Sunday night.