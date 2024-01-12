Here’s a first look at this weekend’s third episode of The Masked Singer UK.

Television’s most intriguing guessing game continues under the guidance of Joel Dommett. The show features panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, and a special appearance this week by Olly Murs.

This captivating singing competition showcases 12 renowned celebrities who perform incognito, concealed in extravagant costumes. Their true identities remain a closely guarded secret. The panel of celebrity detectives are challenged to interpret the clues and solve the mystery of the hidden stars.

Dippy Egg

Cricket

As the competition progresses, eliminated celebrities reveal their true selves, unmasking on stage to the astonishment of all.

In Saturday’s thrilling episode, five masked contestants battle to keep their anonymity.

In their second performance of the series, we see Maypole, Bigfoot, Cricket, Dippy Egg and Rat sing again.

Big Foot

Marypole

Rat

They’ll also each offer up more clues to their identity as they take to the stage in a Circus themed performance, with even Joel getting into the spirit with his own costume.

The episode culminates with the revelation and unmasking of the third celebrity, as they depart from the show.

Last weekend saw Chicken Caesar become the second celebrity to be unmasked while the first episode it was Weather who was eliminated.

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Olly Murs & Jonathan Ross

So far the celebs under the costumes have been a familiar TV personality and a music icon – who will be the next star to be unmasked?

The Masked Singer UK continues at 7PM on Saturday, 13 January on ITV1 and ITVX.

Discussing the show this week, Davina said of its ratings success: “I know generations watch it together and Saturday night TV is about that, about the generations coming together… And can I also say, it’s the costumes too! I laugh so hard… It’s daft isn’t it? It’s really silly.”