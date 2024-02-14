Strictly star Graziano Di Prima heads out on solo tour
Strictly Come Dancing’s Graziano Di Prima is hitting the road with his debut solo tour Believe – My Life On Stage.
Graziano, alongside his wife Giada Lini, will grace the stage with a captivating new dance show, promising to showcase the couple’s extraordinary talent. They will be joined by a stellar company of Latin and ballroom professionals, including Adam Brunyee, Jasmin Chan, Grace Cinque-White, Luke Miller, and Tonyé Scott-Obene, ensuring a performance brimming with talent and passion.
Graziano Di Prima tour dates
- Stevenage, Gordon Craig Theatre
03 March 2024
- Dorking, Dorking Halls
04 March 2024
- Lowestoft, Marina Theatre
06 March 2024
- Bridlington, Bridlington Spa
07 March 2024
- Exeter, Northcott Theatre
09 March 2024
- Guildford, Yvonne Arnaud
10 March 2024
- St. Albans, The Alban Arena
11 March 2024
- Glasgow, The Pavilion Theatre
12 March 2024
- Southampton, Mast Mayflower
15 March 2024
- Hoddesdon, Spotlight Theatre
17 March 2024
- Stockport, Stockport Plaza
18 March 2024
- Dundee, Whitehall Theatre
19 March 2024
- Portsmouth, The Kings Theatre
20 March 2024
- Truro, Hall For Cornwall
21 March 2024
- Stirling, The Albert Halls
23 March 2024
- Blackburn, King Georges Hall
24 March 2024
- Cardiff, The New Theatre
25 March 2024
- Peterborough, The Cresset
26 March 2024
- Oxford, The Playhouse
27 March 2024
- Dunstable, Grove Theatre
28 March 2024
- London, The Peacock Theatre
30 March 2024
- Chelmsford, Chelmsford Theatre
01 April 2024
- Grimsby, The Auditorium
02 April 2024
- Eastbourne, The Congress Theatre
03 April 2024
- Reigate, Harlequin Theatre
04 April 2024
- Ramsgate, The Granville Theatre
06 April 2024
- Aldershot, The Princess Hall Theatre
07 April 2024
- Lancaster, The Grand Theatre
08 April 2024
- Bradford, St Georges Hall
09 April 2024
- Sunderland, The Fire Station
10 April 2024
- Wolverhampton, The Grand Theatre
11 April 2024
- Leicester, Curve Theatre
12 April 2024
A world-renowned dancer, choreographer, and Latin Dance Champion, Graziano’s journey to stardom is nothing short of inspirational. From his humble beginnings in the vineyards of Sicily to becoming a Guinness book of records holder and a figure celebrated on one of television’s most prestigious dance platforms, his story is a testament to the power of belief and dedication.
Believe – My Life On Stage is not just a dance show; it’s an autobiographical spectacle that chronicles Graziano’s life from Sicily to the spotlight of Strictly. Featuring a selection of his favourite music, from Dean Martin to Lewis Capaldi, the show promises an emotional and exhilarating journey through the highs and lows of his career.
Graziano Di Prima said: “I’m so thrilled that I will be touring the UK with my own show – Believe! This isn’t just for that little Sicilian boy, but everyone who grew up and dared to Believe that one day all their dreams could come true.”
