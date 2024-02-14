Strictly Come Dancing’s Graziano Di Prima is hitting the road with his debut solo tour Believe – My Life On Stage.

Advertisements

Graziano, alongside his wife Giada Lini, will grace the stage with a captivating new dance show, promising to showcase the couple’s extraordinary talent. They will be joined by a stellar company of Latin and ballroom professionals, including Adam Brunyee, Jasmin Chan, Grace Cinque-White, Luke Miller, and Tonyé Scott-Obene, ensuring a performance brimming with talent and passion.

Graziano Di Prima tour dates

A world-renowned dancer, choreographer, and Latin Dance Champion, Graziano’s journey to stardom is nothing short of inspirational. From his humble beginnings in the vineyards of Sicily to becoming a Guinness book of records holder and a figure celebrated on one of television’s most prestigious dance platforms, his story is a testament to the power of belief and dedication.

Believe – My Life On Stage is not just a dance show; it’s an autobiographical spectacle that chronicles Graziano’s life from Sicily to the spotlight of Strictly. Featuring a selection of his favourite music, from Dean Martin to Lewis Capaldi, the show promises an emotional and exhilarating journey through the highs and lows of his career.

Graziano Di Prima said: “I’m so thrilled that I will be touring the UK with my own show – Believe! This isn’t just for that little Sicilian boy, but everyone who grew up and dared to Believe that one day all their dreams could come true.”