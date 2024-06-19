Grantchester renewed for tenth series

Grantchester will return for a tenth series, it’s been confirmed.

While the ninth outing has yet to start in the UK, new episodes began airing this week in the US.

Series 9 of Grantchester sets up both a farewell and a new beginning, marking Tom Brittney’s final run as vicar Will Davenport. Tom has played Will since series 4.

Stepping into the role is Rishi Nair, known for time on Hollyoaks, who will join as Will’s successor, Alphy Kotteram,.

Executive producer Susanne Simpson said: “I couldn’t be happier to recommission Grantchester for a 10th season.

“This is hands-down one of our most popular series and I know the fans will be thrilled to see it continue with the outstanding Robson Green and Rishi Nair back for more crime-solving.”

Writer and executive producer Daisy Coulam added: “This show is a testament to our lovely team — the cast and crew.

“I’m so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our 10th season and another glorious summer in Grantchester!”

Executive producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd commented: “We are overjoyed to be filming our 10th series and bringing more of Geordie and Alphy’s adventures to the screen.”

The show is available on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK and on PBS in America.