The Graham Norton Show reveals return date and first guests

The Graham Norton Show returns for a brand new series on Friday, 27 September on BBC One.

Graham will once again be welcoming an all star line up every Friday evening for the iconic chat show’s 32nd series.

In the first episode those on the sofa include to Hollywood legend Demi Moore, who stars in the acclaimed body horror The Substance and music icon and actor Lady Gaga, featuring as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Plus, Oscar nominee Colin Farrell, in the title role of the new series The Penguin; and actor/filmmaker Richard Ayoade, discussing his funny new book The Unfinished Harauld Hughes.

There will also be stories from the audience in the world-famous Big Red Chair and music from a special guest.