Hold on to your seats, Grace fans – the hit detective drama is back with series 4, and it looks like we’re in for another thrilling ride.

ITV has just released the trailer for the first episode of the new season, and it’s already got us hooked.

Titled Dead Man’s Time, episode 1 will air on Sunday, 1 September 2024, at 8PM ITV1.

We can expect plenty of twists and turns as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, played by John Simm, dives headfirst into a fresh case that’s as dark and complex as ever.

The story kicks off with a brutal robbery at a secluded house in Brighton.

The owner is left fighting for her life, and a stash of beautiful antiques worth thousands is stolen.

But the real mystery isn’t about the valuable items taken – it’s about one particular object of deep sentimental value.

This piece has strong emotional ties for the homeowner and her brother, a renowned antiques dealer, and it seems to hold the key to a fascinating puzzle reaching back to 1960s East London.

Grace and his trusted colleague, Glenn Branson, are soon tangled in a web of old grudges and hidden secrets.

As Grace digs deeper into this mysterious crime, he uncovers a dark trail through the world of Brighton antiques.

With time running out, he must unravel the clues to find out who’s behind the robbery, recover the stolen item, and solve a mystery that has been buried for decades.

Grace airs on ITV1 and ITVX.