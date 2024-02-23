Gary Barlow to host new travel show on ITV

Gary Barlow, the renowned Take That frontman, is set to embark on a new journey as the host of a brand-new travel show on ITV.

The channel has commissioned a series of five episodes that will take the multi-platinum Take That star temporarily away from the stage to explore another passion of his… discovering new food and wine!

The upcoming venture is scheduled to begin filming in March, neatly fitting into his busy schedule just before Take That’s extensive tour in April.

Despite travelling the world as part of Take That, the multi-award winning singer songwriter has always had a soft spot for South Africa and now as a newcomer and an entrepreneur in the wine industry, Gary’s endearing love of the country extends beyond the epic landscapes and roaming wildlife.

Of the series – that is set to start filming next month – Gary Barlow said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be exploring my passion for food, wine and travel in this new series for ITV.

“I’ve always loved South Africa and I can’t wait to really see all that it has to offer: the people, the places, its amazing history… and a glass or two of its incredible wine!

“This series is something that’s a bit different for me – but I can’t wait to get going.”

Gary is set to start his journey on the Western Cape exploring the vineyards and learning about the variety of grapes, their sustainability, and what food is paired perfectly with each before driving through the breathtaking scenery.

Joined by friends along the way, Gary will also head further North to embark on a safari experience of a lifetime and enjoy the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg, where he’ll discover a wine revolution is taking place!

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment at ITV said: “We are thrilled to be working with Gary for this series. His passion and commitment for this project is truly captivating so I’m sure he’ll have our ITV audience gripped throughout this South African adventure.”

This filming schedule is set to commence in March, just before Gary rejoins Take That for their This Life tour. The tour, featuring band members Mark Owen and Howard Donald, kicks off on April 13 in Sheffield.

Last year saw the group perform in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.