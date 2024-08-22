First look at Funny Woman series 2 as Gemma Arterton returns

Gemma Arterton is back to light up our screens once more.

The highly anticipated second series of the Sky Original comedy-drama, Funny Woman, is set to premiere on 6 September 2024.

Sky has released first-look images that give us a sneak peek into what’s in store.

The series, which became a hit with viewers and critics alike, will be available exclusively on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.

The show takes us back to the swinging 60s, with Gemma reprising her role as Sophie Straw, the nation’s favourite comic actress.

This season, Sophie finds herself navigating the ups and downs of her blossoming romance with Dennis Mahindra, played by Arsher Ali.

The show dives deep into themes like love, gender equality, LGBTQ rights, and the representation of women in comedy, all set against the vibrant cultural backdrop of the 1960s.

The second run welcomes Steve Zissis, Marcus Rutherford, Tim Key, Gemma Whelan, Roisin Conaty, Rory Keenan, Lydia Wilson, Lydia Leonard, Jack Docherty, and Josie Lawrence.

Returning cast includes David Threlfall as George Parker, Rosie Cavaliero as Aunt Marie Parker, Alexa Davies as Marjorie Harrison, Matthew Beard as Bill Gardiner, Leo Bill as Tony, Clare-Hope Ashitey as Diane, Alistair Petrie as Ted Sargeant, Olivia Williams as Gloria, Emily Bevan as Edith Mahindra, and Doon Mackichan as Miss Sykes.

In this series, Sophie seems to have it all – she’s the top TV comedy star, has a great group of friends, and her relationship with Dennis looks promising.

But life isn’t that simple.

Dennis’s divorce turns out to be more complicated than expected, taking three years to finalise.

To make matters worse, Sophie’s new sitcom flops, and she stumbles upon a family secret that could shake her world.

To escape the chaos, Sophie takes on a lead role in a film alongside a glamorous French movie star.

The film becomes a massive hit, and her slick new US agent offers her a fresh start in Hollywood.

But Sophie chooses to return to London, determined to bring the gang back together and create a new show that reflects her real life and challenges outdated cultural norms.

For those who want to relive Sophie’s journey or catch up on what they missed, Funny Woman Series 1 is available on Sky Max and NOW.