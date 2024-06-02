Funboys returns as full series on BBC

The BBC has announced four-part series of Funboys following its successful launch as a comedy short film in 2023.

Produced by Mayhay Studios, Funboys is a comedy series about three emotionally unassembled young men in small-town Northern Ireland.

The series follows friends Callum (Ryan Dylan), Jordan (Rian Lennon), and Lorcan (Lee Dobbin) as they navigate the hardships of life. From first girlfriends to dead pet pigs, the trio is put through the psychological wringer. Their shared love of innocent fun and wholesome mucking about often lands them in hot water.

Filmed and set in Northern Ireland with support from Northern Ireland Screen, Funboys takes a fly-on-the-wall approach, prioritising authentic, naturalistic comedy while exploring modern themes of male vulnerability, religious dogma, and handjobs.

Writers and stars of the series, Rian Lennon (who also directs) and Ryan Dylan, said: “We are so happy to be making a series about the important things in our lives: innocent wholesome fun, growing up, dying, screaming mental health issues, videogames and the ultimate power of friendship.”

Executive producer and story writer Simon Mayhew-Archer of Mayhay Studios added: “I have high hopes that this show will be really good. There’s a decent amount of live pig action if you like that sort of thing (we do).”

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy Commissioning, commented: “It’s heartening to see one of our debut BBC Comedy Short Films make the step up to series. We’re excited to dive back into the chaotic world of Funboys with the team at Mayhay Studios. It promises to be weird, wonderful, charming, and always funny.”

The four-part series will air on BBC Three, BBC Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer.