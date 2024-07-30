TellyMix

Full List of BBC’s Top Earners Revealed

By Tom Harris Published
Gary Lineker

The BBC has released the annual salaries of its highest-paid presenters and personalities, revealing the earnings of some of the most recognisable faces and voices in British television and radio.

Gary Lineker continues to lead the pack, topping the list for the seventh year in a row.

Zoe Ball from BBC Radio 2 is the second-highest earner, while former BBC news presenter Huw Edwards, who resigned in April, comes in third.

Here’s the full list of the highest paid stars…

  1. Gary Lineker – £1,354,999
  2. Zoe Ball – £954,999
  3. Huw Edwards – £479,999
  4. Greg James – £419,999
  5. Stephen Nolan – £409,999
  6. Fiona Bruce – £409,999
  7. Lauren Laverne – £399,999
  8. Alan Shearer – £384,999
  1. Nick Robinson – £349,999
  2. Naga Munchetty – £349,999
  3. Mishal Husain – £344,999
  4. Sophie Raworth – £329,999
  5. Laura Kuenssberg – £329,999
  6. Vernon Kay – £324,999
  7. Justin Webb – £324,999
  8. Scott Mills – £319,999
  1. Sara Cox – £319,999
  2. Clive Myrie – £314,999
  3. Amol Rajan – £314,999
  4. Victoria Derbyshire – £299,999
  5. Nicky Campbell – £299,999
  6. Ros Atkins – £294,999
  7. Evan Davis – £294,999
  8. Jeremy Vine – £289,999
  1. Tina Daheley – £274,999
  2. Reeta Chakrabarti – £274,999
  3. Mark Chapman – £264,999
  4. Faisal Islam – £264,999
  5. Chris Mason – £264,999
  6. Kirsty Wark – £254,999
  7. Sarah Montague – £249,999
  8. Jo Whiley – £249,999
  9. Jason Mohammad – £249,999
  10. Simon Jack – £244,999
  11. Jeremy Bowen – £244,999
  12. Trevor Nelson – £239,999
  13. Katya Adler – £234,999
  14. Sarah Smith – £229,999
  15. Martha Kearney – £229,999
  16. Jon Kay – £229,999
  17. Fergal Keane – £229,999
  18. Ben Thompson – £229,999

The full data was made public in the BBC’s annual report.

As usual, the BBC’s annual report does not provide a complete picture of what star presenters at the BBC earn.

Many are not listed because the corporation is not required to disclose the salaries of stars paid through its commercial arm, BBC Studios, or through independent production companies.

