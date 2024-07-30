Full List of BBC’s Top Earners Revealed

The BBC has released the annual salaries of its highest-paid presenters and personalities, revealing the earnings of some of the most recognisable faces and voices in British television and radio.

Gary Lineker continues to lead the pack, topping the list for the seventh year in a row.

Zoe Ball from BBC Radio 2 is the second-highest earner, while former BBC news presenter Huw Edwards, who resigned in April, comes in third.

Here’s the full list of the highest paid stars…

Gary Lineker – £1,354,999 Zoe Ball – £954,999 Huw Edwards – £479,999 Greg James – £419,999 Stephen Nolan – £409,999 Fiona Bruce – £409,999 Lauren Laverne – £399,999 Alan Shearer – £384,999

Nick Robinson – £349,999 Naga Munchetty – £349,999 Mishal Husain – £344,999 Sophie Raworth – £329,999 Laura Kuenssberg – £329,999 Vernon Kay – £324,999 Justin Webb – £324,999 Scott Mills – £319,999

Sara Cox – £319,999 Clive Myrie – £314,999 Amol Rajan – £314,999 Victoria Derbyshire – £299,999 Nicky Campbell – £299,999 Ros Atkins – £294,999 Evan Davis – £294,999 Jeremy Vine – £289,999

Tina Daheley – £274,999 Reeta Chakrabarti – £274,999 Mark Chapman – £264,999 Faisal Islam – £264,999 Chris Mason – £264,999 Kirsty Wark – £254,999 Sarah Montague – £249,999 Jo Whiley – £249,999 Jason Mohammad – £249,999 Simon Jack – £244,999 Jeremy Bowen – £244,999 Trevor Nelson – £239,999 Katya Adler – £234,999 Sarah Smith – £229,999 Martha Kearney – £229,999 Jon Kay – £229,999 Fergal Keane – £229,999 Ben Thompson – £229,999

The full data was made public in the BBC’s annual report.

As usual, the BBC’s annual report does not provide a complete picture of what star presenters at the BBC earn.

Many are not listed because the corporation is not required to disclose the salaries of stars paid through its commercial arm, BBC Studios, or through independent production companies.