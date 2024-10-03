Freddie Flintoff to host reboot of Bullseye

Classic darts game show Bullseye is making a comeback, with Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff at the helm.

Bullseye first aired in 1981 and became a hit for 14 years, thanks to its mix of darts and trivia, with teams of two competing for top prizes like cars, holidays, and caravans.

The show’s nostalgic catchphrases, including “Stay out of the black and in the red, nothing in this game for two in a bed,” are remembered fondly by fans.

Freddie will front a Christmas special this festive series on ITV1, with the potential for a full series to follow.

“I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid,” Freddie said. “I can’t quite believe I’ll get to host this Christmas special.

“You can’t beat a bit of Bully!”

Though Bullseye has had a few revivals over the years, including a brief stint on Challenge TV in 2006 and a one-off appearance on Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow in 2021, none have quite recaptured its original magic.

It was previously rumoured that Paddy McGuinness was in talks to helm a return of the show.

ITV’s reboot is just the latest in a series of classic game show returns, with Deal or No Deal and Wheel of Fortune already making their way back to screens.

The timing of the new Bullseye is particularly fitting, with interest in darts skyrocketing thanks to 16-year-old Luke Littler’s stunning performance in the PDC World Darts Championship.

His showdown against Luke Humphries drew a record 4.5 million viewers, making it the event’s most-watched final ever.

ITV’s Katie Rawcliffe said: “Bullseye is back and we can’t wait to welcome Freddie Flintoff back to ITV too.

“It’s a real treat to have both as key parts of our Christmas schedule on ITV1 and ITVX this year.”