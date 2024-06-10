First look: Sherwood series two comes to BBC One

First-look pictures have been revealed for series two of the hit BBC drama Sherwood.

With an all-star line-up of new and returning cast members, James Graham’s powerful and resonant depiction of community and modern-day Britain will return to BBC iPlayer and BBC One later this year.

Harry Summers (MICHAEL BALOGUN);Denis Bottomley (DAVID HAREWOOD) Ann Branson (MONICA DOLAN);Rory Sparrow (PERRY FITZPATRICK) Rachel Crossley (CHRISTINE BOTTOMLEY) Franklin Warner (ROBERT LINDSAY) Ian St Clair (DAVID MORRISSEY) Ryan Bottomley (OLIVER HUNTINGDON) Daphne Sparrow (LORRAINE ASHBOURNE) ❮ ❯

Directed by the acclaimed British film director Clio Barnard (Ali & Ava, The Selfish Giant) and Tom George (This Country, See How They Run), this new and original drama inspired from Nottingham born Graham features a stellar cast line-up including David Morrissey (Red Riding, The Walking Dead), Lesley Manville (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, Mum), Monica Dolan (Black Mirror, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe), David Harewood (Homeland, The Night Manager), Lorraine Ashbourne (Alma’s Not Normal, I Hate Suzie), Robert Lindsay (Maleficent 2, My Family), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones, Vigil), Sharlene Whyte (Stephen, Small Axe), Perry Fitzpatrick (Line of Duty, This Is England), Christine Bottomley (Domina, Back To Life), Philip Jackson (Raised by Wolves, Peterloo), Aisling Loftus (The Midwich Cuckoos, War and Peace), Bill Jones (Sherwood, The Village), Adam Hugill (1917, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Ria Zmitrowicz (The Power, Three Girls), Robert Emms (Andor, Chernobyl), Michael Balogun (Top Boy, The Lehman Trilogy), Oliver Huntingdon (The Rising, Happy Valley), Jorden Myrie (Mood, The Strays), Conor Deane (All Creatures Great & Small, Newark) and Bethany Asher (Wild Bill, Mobility).

The second series further explores the powerful themes that made the first so resonant to audiences across the UK. Set in the present day it introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal. Meanwhile, a newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting against a proposed new mine for the area, which brings the promise of much needed jobs and prosperity but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has mired the community for so long.

Sherwood series two is produced by House Productions and will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One