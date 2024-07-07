Advertisements

On tonight’s show, Sean confronts Matilda about her Casa Amor connection with Hugo as Movie Night exposes shocking secrets.

The day begins with Sean and Wil attempting to make amends for their Casa Amor behaviour by cooking breakfast for Matilda and Uma. However, Sean is preoccupied and pulls Matilda aside for a private chat in the garden. He reveals that Jess told him Matilda was also exploring connections during Casa Amor, specifically mentioning Hugo.

Sean feels their conversation has been glossed over and wants to know the full story from Matilda. Tensions rise as Matilda prepares to confront Jess to seek the truth.

Later, while the Islanders relax on bean bags, Jessy receives a text announcing the Love Island Film Festival. The Islanders dress in their finest attire for a glamorous Movie Night, where dramatic revelations from Casa Amor are exposed on the big screen. Ciaran’s confident comment, “What could possibly go wrong?” sets the stage for the ensuing chaos.

Films like ‘The Mat-Hil-Da’s Have Eyes’ and ‘Wild Wil West’ reveal hidden actions, causing shockwaves in the Villa. Grace is particularly upset with Joey, calling him childish and dismissing him with “bore off man.”

As the drama unfolds, accusations fly about duplicity and disrespect among the Islanders. One boy controversially defends his actions, stating he stands by them despite the Villa’s shock. The night of drama culminates in a surprise twist as the Islanders are called back to the screen and informed that the public has been voting for the most compatible couple.

The evening ends with a dramatic dumping, where one couple is sent packing from the Villa immediately.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.