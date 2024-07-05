First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 33 (5 July)

Advertisements

On tonight’s show, Uma and Matilda uncover shocking truths about Wil and Sean’s Casa Amor antics while Nicole confronts Ciaran about his history with Ellie.

The aftermath of the Casa Amor recoupling continues to cause upheaval among the Islanders. Emotions are running high as they grapple with the fallout.

On the daybeds, Uma confides in the girls about her disappointment with Wil, stating, “I just feel different, it’s changed things for me, he’s let me down so much.” Meanwhile, Matilda expresses her inner conflict about Sean’s behavior during Casa Amor, saying, “I’m very conflicted right now, he’s been moving mad in Casa…”

Uma and Matilda soon receive a text instructing them to leave the villa for a candid conversation with Diamanté and Lucy, promising a no-filter discussion. Once outside the villa, Uma and Matilda sit down with Lucy and Diamanté, respectively, to uncover the truth about the boys’ actions during Casa Amor.

Diamanté hints that there’s more to the story than she’s previously shared, saying to Matilda, “I’ve told you one tenth of the story…” At the same time, Lucy is set to reveal what really happened between her and Wil on the hideaway terrace.

The search for the truth isn’t limited to Uma and Matilda. Nicole seeks clarity regarding the pre-villa connection between Ellie and Ciaran. Sitting down with Ellie, Nicole learns that Ellie and Ciaran had been in on-and-off contact for several months and had even met on a night out.

Surprised by this revelation, Nicole confronts Ciaran, questioning his honesty. This discussion could determine whether Nicole and Ciaran can reconcile or if this marks the end of their relationship.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.