First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 21 (23 June)

On tonight’s Love Island, Tiffany questions her connection with Ronnie, Joey confronts Omar over Grace, and Maya reveals the results of the public vote.

As night falls on the Villa, Tiffany confides in Ronnie about feeling that something is missing in their relationship despite their progress.

Ronnie reassures her by highlighting their chemistry and connection, leaving Tiffany to decide whether to give him more time or explore other options.

Meanwhile, Joey confronts Omar after hearing from Grace about Omar’s flirtations, leading to a tense yet understanding conversation that ends in a hug.

The night takes another turn as Maya Jama makes a surprise entrance, announcing a public vote that puts the least favourite couple at risk of being dumped from the Island, with new Islanders Matilda and Konnor exempt from the vote

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.