First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 10 (12 June)

On tonight’s Love Island, Ronnie must decide between Harriett and Jess by the deadline as the Villa faces a surprising public vote.

Ronnie Ronnie Ronnie & Jess Harriet & Ronnie The Islanders at the firepit Nicole & Ciaran Ronnie Ayo & Ronnie Ayo & Mimii Mimii Ayo ❮ ❯

Ronnie is torn between Harriett and Jess, his options open. Jess confronts him about a comment he allegedly made to Harriett, which he denies. Jess demands a decision timeline from Ronnie, stating she needs an answer by the next day.

Harriett also pressures Ronnie for a decision. Ronnie admits he is confused as he contemplates his choices.

After a secret kiss with Mimii, Ayo discusses his feelings with her, stating he wants to be fair to both Mimii and Uma. He explains his intention to give both women equal attention, leaving Mimii to ponder his decision.

Samantha later questions Ayo about the kiss, which could affect his relationship with Uma.

As night falls, the Islanders are summoned to gather around the firepit. They learn that the public has been voting for their favourite couple, and a new twist in the game is revealed, leaving their fate uncertain.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.