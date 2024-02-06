First Dates (Series 21, Episode 5)

First Dates continues with its brand new series in Bath tonight as Fred Sirieix introduces more singles to the restaurant.

First up is Aaron, a 26-year-old Devon barman and winner of TV show The Traitors.

Aaron is matched with straight-A student Laura. The pair bond over their fidget spinner rings and ADHD and can’t keep their hands off each other. But Laura doesn’t recognise Aaron from his brush with fame. Is this the faithful match they’re both hoping for? Or will they be banished from each other’s lives?

Krissy is returning to the dating scene after becoming a mum for the first time at 51. The 54-year-old’s date is chauffeur-to-the-stars Rob – who may have driven Robbie Williams, Mariah Carey and Mick Jagger, but he’s stalled when it comes to dating.

Krissy provides a sympathetic ear as Rob parks his heartbreaking relationship history on the table. British Sign Language user and self-confessed ‘nice guy’ Shaun is hoping that his Mr Bean impression can impress his date Carly.

Shaun reveals that he’s been single for 13 years after blaming himself for the sudden death of a friend. Retail assistant Neil roller-skates into the restaurant. He worries he scares guys off by being ‘too much’.

Enter ‘aviation geek’ Oliver, who is looking to find someone who can help his love life finally get off the runway. The pair soon bond over families and fetishes. But will the date crash when Oliver reveals he’s still very close to his ex?

First Dates airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday, 6 February 2024 at 10:00PM.

The episode is the fifth from the show’s twenty-first series.