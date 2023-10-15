Official Strictly Come Dancing Annual 2024 - order now

The Official Strictly Come Dancing Annual 2024 is available to order now!

The book accompanying the latest series will be released on 2 November 2023. You can pre-order it online now here, either for yourself or as a gift!

Packed with exclusive interviews featuring celebrities, judges, presenters, and professional dancers, as well as entertaining quizzes to challenge your ballroom knowledge, this publication offers a comprehensive companion for everything Strictly.

Order Official Strictly Come Dancing Annual 2024 here »

Dive into a typical day in the life of a Strictly dance expert alongside choreographer Jason Gilkison, explore the remarkable achievements of the Strictly professional dancers over the years, and discover the eco-friendly initiatives that have been taking place behind the scenes at Strictly. This annual, brimming with fun and glamour, is an essential read for any Strictly enthusiast!

Names on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing cast include actress Amanda Abbington, theatre performer Layton Williams, TV presenter Zara McDermott, TV and theatre star Nigel Harman and television personality Angela Scanlon.

Strictly Come Dancing group photo. Credit: BBC Studios/Ray Burniston

They’re joined by Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas, radio presenter and TV host Nikita Kanda, radio presenter Eddie Kadi, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier and Paralympian Jody Cundy.

Completing this year’s cast are tennis star Annabel Croft, journalist Angela Rippon, actress Ellie Leach and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Meanwhile, the professional dancers taking part in this season’s Strictly are Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Nancy Xu, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington, Giovanni Pernice, Vito Coppola, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe and Gorka Marquez.

Finishing professionals cast are Katya Jones, Nadiya Bychkova, Michelle Tsiakkas, Carlos Gu, Dianne Buswell, Nikita Kuzmin, Lauren Oakley, Graziano Di Prima and Neil Jones.

In each show the couples take to the ballroom hoping to impress the judges and those.

All the performances will be scored by the Strictly Come Dancing panel of Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas before fans get their say.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and iPlayer.