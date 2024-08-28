Get ready, Emmerdale fans – it’s about to get intense!

A new promo debuting today has teased a dramatic week in the village that promises to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

The explosive teaser showcases a gripping storyline where lives hang in the balance after a devastating barn fire, with some villagers trapped inside.

The drama kicks off when Moira, played by Natalie J Robb, starts behaving strangely. When Cain, portrayed by Jeff Hordley, confronts her, a shocking chain of events is set into motion.

Meanwhile, Nate (Jurell Carter) and Tracy (Amy Walsh) seem to be getting their relationship back on track. But will their fresh start survive the upcoming turmoil?

Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is also in the spotlight, as her torment from husband Tom (James Chase) intensifies. Will she find a way to escape his emotional control and seek the help she desperately needs?