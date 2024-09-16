Emily in Paris renewed for season 5 on Netflix

Netflix has officially renewed Emily in Paris for a fifth season, hot on the heels of the Part 2 debut of Season 4 earlier this month.

The latest season first launched in August, hitting the top spot on the Netflix Global Top 10 with 19.9 million views in its first four days.

The fan-favourite series held onto its place in the Top 10 in 93 countries and has continued to shine in the rankings for four consecutive weeks.

The show stars Lily Collins in title role, with Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert) and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie)

Season 4 picked up with Emily navigating the fallout from Camille and Gabriel’s chaotic wedding. Emily finds herself torn between her feelings for two men—Gabriel, who is now expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie, who’s grappling with his worst fears about Emily and Gabriel’s connection.

Work tensions mount as Sylvie faces a difficult challenge from her past, risking her marriage in the process. The Agence Grateau team is also dealing with a reshuffle, shaking up the dynamics at work.

Mindy and her band are aiming for Eurovision glory but are forced to cut costs when funds run low. Meanwhile, Emily and Gabriel’s undeniable chemistry keeps them entwined as they chase a Michelin star together. However, two major secrets threaten to unravel all their dreams.

As old habits collide with fresh challenges, Emily is not just caught between her old flames—she’s also feeling the pull of a potential new love interest and a brand-new city.