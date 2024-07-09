Advertisements

Two US dramas are coming to UK audiences this year on Sky and NOW.

Elsbeth, CBS’ second most-watched new series of the 23-24 season, and Matlock, inspired by the classic TV series, will be available later in 2024.

Elsbeth stars Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston. She plays Elsbeth Tascioni, a clever but unconventional attorney. Elsbeth uses her unique point of view to make sharp observations and catch brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.

The series also stars Wendell Pierce from Suits and The Wire, and Carra Patterson from the film Rustin.

Matlock will also be on Sky Witness and NOW in 2024. The show stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as the titular character.

The series follows Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian. After early career success, Matlock re-enters the workforce at a top law firm. She uses her unassuming demeanour and wily tactics to win cases.

The series also features Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis.

Katie Keenan, Group Director of Acquisitions, Sky UK and Europe, said: “We are delighted to be bringing two of the newest US dramas to Sky and NOW audiences this year. Kathy Bates as Matlock and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth are two brilliant characters to bring to our viewers – we know they will be glued to the screen every week.”