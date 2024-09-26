Meet the Queens of Drag Race UK Series 6!

Rev up those engines and rally your mates, because RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is sashaying back onto our screens with a brand new cast.

Series six will welcome twelve talented drag queens who will compete to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar

Ru has a lot of surprises in store this season, featuring a cast of bold and crown-hungry queens eager to compete with plenty of sass, shade, and style.

Actavia Age 21 from North Wales Pronouns: He/Him out of drag, She/Her in drag Follow Actavia on Instagram Actavia describes herself as a drag chameleon with a villainess aesthetic, always ready to surprise her audience. Originally from the small town of Bala, she found her drag passion in Manchester. She’s all about high energy, camp, and dancing, ensuring every performance leaves the audience breathless. With no drag scene in Bala, Actavia jokes that she is the drag scene there. As a dancer, she’s eager for any challenge that lets her show off her moves, and winning the crown would mean validation for all her hard work.

Chanel O’Conor Age 25 from Scotland Pronouns: He/Him out of drag, She/Her in drag Follow Chanel O’Conor on Instagram Chanel O’Conor hails from the Isle of Bute and is a self-taught seamstress who has already made her mark by creating looks for queens like Lawrence Chaney. She’s been performing drag for eight years, influenced by iconic drag characters like Lily Savage and Dame Edna. Chanel describes her drag persona as pure luxury, embodying the fantasy of being rich and famous with a splash of Austrian royalty. While she’s excited to meet RuPaul, she’s most nervous about dance challenges, preferring to leave the dancing to others while she lounges in the VIP area.

Charra Tea Age 23 from Belfast Pronouns: He/Him out of drag, She/Her in drag Follow Charra Tea on Instagram Charra Tea is a proud pop culture parrot who loves incorporating big, bold colours and random UK pop culture quotes into her drag. From a young age, she was inspired by the movie Hairspray, which kick-started her five-year journey into drag. Though Belfast’s drag scene is small, it’s growing, and Charra is thrilled to represent her city. She’s ready for anything the competition throws at her, even if her sewing skills are a bit questionable. Competitive by nature, Charra is eager to show that her tacky, vibrant style deserves the crown.

Dita Garbo Age 47 from Kent Pronouns: They/Them out of drag, She/Her in drag Follow Dita Garbo on Instagram Dita Garbo blends the glamour of burlesque icon Dita Von Teese and classic Hollywood star Greta Garbo. With a drag name that reflects this fusion, Dita serves old-school glamour with a touch of sass. At 47, she brings a wealth of experience from her past in an androgynous drag group in Madrid and a career as a dance teacher. She’s not just about glamour; she’s ready to jump, split, and even backflip (though she may need help getting up afterward). Dita is proud to represent older queens in the competition and is excited to prove that age is just a number.

Kiki Snatch Age 25 from London Pronouns: They/Them out of drag, She/Her in drag Follow Kiki Snatch on Instagram Kiki Snatch is not just about the looks; she’s a dynamic performer who combines singing, dancing, and audience interaction in her shows. Her drag is inspired by powerful female artists like Beyoncé and Teyana Taylor, as well as the fierce women in her family. The name Kiki represents her love of a good time, and she’s here to snatch the Drag Race UK crown. Kiki is most excited about the Snatch Game and girl group challenges, where she plans to let her performance skills shine.

Kyran Thrax Age 26 from Lancashire Pronouns: He/Him, They/Them out of drag, She/Her in drag Follow Kyran Thrax on Instagram Kyran Thrax brings a unique blend of acting, theatre, and a love for makeup to her drag. Inspired by Lady Gaga, art house horror films, and her mum, Kyran’s drag is all about pushing boundaries and blending different artistic styles. Though she’s confident in most challenges, sewing isn’t her strong suit, but that won’t stop her from giving it her all. Describing herself as soft and silly despite her intimidating first impression, Kyran is eager to win the crown and prove that her creative drag has what it takes.

La Voix Age 43 from Stockton on Tees Pronouns: He/Him out of drag, She/Her in drag Follow La Voix on Instagram La Voix is a seasoned diva with a career spanning decades, from Britain’s Got Talent to Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie. Known for her big voice, belting out classic songs, and her comedic chops, La Voix is a true entertainer who has performed on cruise ships and in pantomimes all over the world. She’s inspired by icons like Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli and is thrilled to be taking on Drag Race UK as the next chapter in her illustrious career. Despite being more of a singer than a dancer, she’s ready to face the competition head-on.

Lill Age 36 from Manchester Pronouns: They/Them out of drag, She/Her in drag Follow Lill on Instagram Lill’s drag is a creative mix of glamour and rebellion, often transforming thrifted items into high-fashion looks. Influenced by designers like John Galliano, Lill’s style is both timeless and eclectic. Drag has been her passion for over ten years, and she’s already made costumes for past Drag Race UK queens. Lill is confident in her sewing and comedic skills and excited to show off her style on the main stage. Though people sometimes mistake her shy demeanour for aloofness, she’s got a soft heart and a fierce determination to win.

Marmalade Age 24 from Cardiff Pronouns: He/Him out of drag, She/Her in drag Follow Marmalade on Instagram Marmalade is the crown jewel of Cardiff drag, combining Hollywood glamour with a touch of Welsh humour. Her inspirations include classic film icons like Lana Turner and Rita Hayworth, with a favourite nod to Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn in Death Becomes Her. Marmalade started sewing out of necessity and has now made costumes for Drag Race UK alumni, but this time she’s stepping into the spotlight. Confident in her ability to bring it all, Marmalade isn’t worried about the challenges ahead; she’s ready to bring her Cardiff flair to the competition.

Rileasa Slaves Age 32 from London Pronouns: He/Him out of drag, She/Her in drag Follow Rileasa Slaves on Instagram Originally from St Lucia, Rileasa Slaves brings her Caribbean flair to the London drag scene. A trained contemporary dancer, Rileasa has performed with big names and even graced the stage at Glastonbury. Her drag is inspired by the vibrant music and culture of her Caribbean roots mixed with the freedom of expression she found in London. While her resemblance to Rihanna has been noted, Rileasa is eager to show the world what makes her unique. She’s got her eyes on the crown and is ready to unleash her island flavour on the competition.

Saki Yew Age 33 from Manchester Pronouns: He/Him out of drag, She/Her in drag Follow Saki Yew on Instagram Saki Yew, originally from Melbourne, Australia, blends her cultural identity into her drag, serving up Australian showgirl glamour with Filipino sass. With over thirteen years of experience, Saki is a seasoned performer who’s toured with The Lion King and has a passion for crochet. She’s most looking forward to the girl group and Rusical challenges, where she hopes to shine with her musical theatre background. Highly competitive, Saki is ready to play dirty if needed and is determined to take the crown.

Zahirah Zapanta Age 28 from Nottingham Pronouns: He/Him out of drag, She/Her in drag Follow Zahirah Zapanta on Instagram Zahirah Zapanta is a British-Filipino beauty queen with a chaotic, larger-than-life personality. Inspired by the strong women in her family and the pageantry of shows like Miss Universe, Zahirah’s drag combines classic beauty with British edge. Having moved from the Philippines to Nottingham at age 10, she’s used her upbringing and love for makeup to carve out her place in the drag world. Zahirah is beyond excited to meet RuPaul and is fully committed to winning the crown, aiming to be a role model for young fans watching at home.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 6 starts on BBC Three and iPlayer from Thursday, 26 September at 8PM.