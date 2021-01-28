Glee, Modern Family, Prison Break, How I Met Your Mother & more join Disney+

Disney+ has announced a HUGE content drop as it adds new brand Star to its service.

Star on Disney+ will launch on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 in the UK, joining Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney on the streaming service.

Advertisements

It will bring over 75 TV series and more than 270 movies alongside an initial slate of 4 exclusive Star Originals, with new titles being added every month.

Shows which will be streaming will include Modern Family, The X-Files, 24, Lost, Desperate Housewives, Prison Break and How I Met Your Mother, plus both Family Guy and American Dad.

They'll be joined by all seasons of Blackish, Firefly, Bones, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Glee, Grey's Anatomy, Scrubs, Scandal and Ugly Betty. You see a full list of TV titles available below.

Movies available at launch will include Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Wes Anderson’s masterpiece The Grand Budapest Hotel and, one of the most-nominated film of all times The Favourite starring Olivia Colman.

Meanwhile, Star Originals at launch include crime thriller Big Sky from visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing); Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor written by the film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker (This Is Us) and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us), adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites, co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer’s assistant on Rick & Morty) and drama series Helstrom, executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb.

Advertisements

You can sign up for Disney+ from Disneyplus.com.

See a full list of titles coming to Disney+ below...

ACCORDING TO JIM

ALIAS

AMERICAN DAD

ANIMAL FIGHT NIGHT

APOCALYPSE WORLD WAR I

APOCALYPSE: THE SECOND WORLD WAR

ATLANTA

BIG SKY (STAR ORIGINAL)

BLACKISH

BLOODY TALES OF EUROPE

BLOODY TALES OF THE TOWER

BONES

BROTHERS & SISTERS

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER

BURIED SECRETS OF WWII

BURN NOTICE

CASTLE

CODE BLACK

COUGAR TOWN

DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES

DEVIOUS MAIDS

DRUGS, INC.

FAMILY GUY

FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN

FIREFLY

FLASHFORWARD

THE FOSTERS

THE GIFTED

GLEE

GREY'S ANATOMY

Advertisements

HELSTROM (STAR ORIGINAL)

THE HOT ZONE

HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER

INSIDE NORTH KOREA'S DYNASTY

THE KILLING

LA 92

LANCE

LIE TO ME

LOST

LOVE, VICTOR (STAR ORIGINAL)

MAFIA CONFIDENTIAL

MARADONA CONFIDENTIAL

MARS

MODERN FAMILY

O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA

PERCEPTION

PRISON BREAK

RAISING HOPE

RESURRECTION

REVENGE

ROSEWOOD

SCANDAL

SCREAM QUEENS

SCRUBS

SLEEPY HOLLOW

SNOWFALL

SOLAR OPPOSITES (STAR ORIGINAL)

SONS OF ANARCHY

THE STRAIN

TERRA NOVA

TERRIERS

TRUST

UGLY BETTY

ULTIMATE SURVIVAL WWII

VALLEY OF THE BOOM

WITNESS TO DISASTER

Advertisements

WWII BOMB HUNTERS

THE X-FILES

THE 2000S: THE DECADE WE SAW IT ALL

24

24: LEGACY

THE 80S: THE DECADE THAT MADE US

9/11 FIREHOUSE

THE 90S: THE LAST GREAT DECADE?

9-1-1