Glee, Modern Family, Prison Break, How I Met Your Mother & more join Disney+

Disney+ has announced a HUGE content drop as it adds new brand Star to its service.
Star on Disney+ will launch on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 in the UK, joining Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney on the streaming service.
It will bring over 75 TV series and more than 270 movies alongside an initial slate of 4 exclusive Star Originals, with new titles being added every month.
Shows which will be streaming will include Modern Family, The X-Files, 24, Lost, Desperate Housewives, Prison Break and How I Met Your Mother, plus both Family Guy and American Dad.
They'll be joined by all seasons of Blackish, Firefly, Bones, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Glee, Grey's Anatomy, Scrubs, Scandal and Ugly Betty. You see a full list of TV titles available below.
Movies available at launch will include Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Wes Anderson’s masterpiece The Grand Budapest Hotel and, one of the most-nominated film of all times The Favourite starring Olivia Colman.
Meanwhile, Star Originals at launch include crime thriller Big Sky from visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing); Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor written by the film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker (This Is Us) and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us), adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites, co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer’s assistant on Rick & Morty) and drama series Helstrom, executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb.
You can sign up for Disney+ from Disneyplus.com.
See a full list of titles coming to Disney+ below...
ACCORDING TO JIM
ALIAS
AMERICAN DAD
ANIMAL FIGHT NIGHT
APOCALYPSE WORLD WAR I
APOCALYPSE: THE SECOND WORLD WAR
ATLANTA
BIG SKY (STAR ORIGINAL)
BLACKISH
BLOODY TALES OF EUROPE
BLOODY TALES OF THE TOWER
BONES
BROTHERS & SISTERS
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER
BURIED SECRETS OF WWII
BURN NOTICE
CASTLE
CODE BLACK
COUGAR TOWN
DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES
DEVIOUS MAIDS
DRUGS, INC.
FAMILY GUY
FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN
FIREFLY
FLASHFORWARD
THE FOSTERS
THE GIFTED
GLEE
GREY'S ANATOMY
HELSTROM (STAR ORIGINAL)
THE HOT ZONE
HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER
INSIDE NORTH KOREA'S DYNASTY
THE KILLING
LA 92
LANCE
LIE TO ME
LOST
LOVE, VICTOR (STAR ORIGINAL)
MAFIA CONFIDENTIAL
MARADONA CONFIDENTIAL
MARS
MODERN FAMILY
O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA
PERCEPTION
PRISON BREAK
RAISING HOPE
RESURRECTION
REVENGE
ROSEWOOD
SCANDAL
SCREAM QUEENS
SCRUBS
SLEEPY HOLLOW
SNOWFALL
SOLAR OPPOSITES (STAR ORIGINAL)
SONS OF ANARCHY
THE STRAIN
TERRA NOVA
TERRIERS
TRUST
UGLY BETTY
ULTIMATE SURVIVAL WWII
VALLEY OF THE BOOM
WITNESS TO DISASTER
WWII BOMB HUNTERS
THE X-FILES
THE 2000S: THE DECADE WE SAW IT ALL
24
24: LEGACY
THE 80S: THE DECADE THAT MADE US
9/11 FIREHOUSE
THE 90S: THE LAST GREAT DECADE?
9-1-1