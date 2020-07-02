What time is Hamilton released on Disney+ in the UK? Musical arrives this Friday

Hamilton is coming to Disney+ - what time and date is the musical released in the UK?

Disney+ will be premiering the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton on Friday, July 3, 2020.

The 11-time-Tony Award, Grammy Award, Olivier Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical will be available from 8AM UK time (BST) on the platform.

Disney tease: "The film is a leap forward in the art of 'live capture' which transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Combining the best elements of live theatre, film, and streaming, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience Hamilton."

Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, Hamilton features Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart and Ephraim Sykes.

Other musicals currently available to steam on Disney+ include Newsies, Into The Woods plus the High School Musical series and its Disney+ original spin-off, igh School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Meanwhile, this Friday also welcomes Frozen 2 to the service.

Frozen 2 follows Elsa, together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, on a remarkable and inspiring journey into the unknown to discover the source of her magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.