The Mandalorian season 2 release date and cast as Star Wars spin-off returns

The Mandalorian season 2 has been confirmed for Disney+ - here's all we know so far.

The Star Wars spin-off was created by Jon Favreau.

Airing online via Disney's new streaming service Disney+, the series will return for new episodes later this year.

The Mandalorian season 2 UK Disney+ release date

The Mandalorian season 2 will be released on Disney+ in October 2020.

Eight new episodes will be available to watch weekly via Disney+ UK here, where season one is currently available to watch in full.

Meanwhile, a potential third series has already started pre-production.

The Mandalorian cast

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian who appears alongside The Child (aka Baby Yoda).

Joining for series 2 are Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth.

Making up the returning cast are Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Werner Herzog as "The Client", Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Nick Nolte as the voice of Kuiil, Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto and Jake Cannavale as Toro Calican.

Also on the show are Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, Mark Boone Junior as Ranzar "Ran" Malk, Bill Burr as Mayfeld, Natalia Tena as Xi'an, Clancy Brown as Burg, Richard Ayoade as the voice of Q9-0, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Qin, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Emily Swallow as The Armorer.

The Mandalorian is available to stream now on Disney+ UK here.