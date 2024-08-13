Disney+ has just dropped the trailer for the eagerly awaited fourth season of Only Murders in the Building.

The hit series, featuring the iconic trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, will be back on our screens starting August 27, with new episodes streaming every Tuesday.

In this new season, our favourite amateur sleuths find themselves embroiled in a fresh mystery.

Following the shocking events at the end of season three, which involved Charles’ stunt double and friend, Sazz Pataki, they’re left wondering who the real target was.

This time, their investigation takes them all the way to Los Angeles, where a film about the Only Murders podcast is in the works.

But before long, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are racing back to New York to unravel the dark secrets lurking in the Arconia’s West Tower.

The upcoming season promises a star-studded cast with guest appearances by Meryl Streep, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and many more.