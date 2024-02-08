Disney+ to stream Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour from 15 March

Disney+ has announced Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), the full concert film will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on 15 March, 2024.

This marks the first time the concert film, including the hit song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic tracks, will be available for streaming.

Directed by Sam Wrench, The Eras Tour has been a global sensation, earning over $260 million worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

The 14-time Grammy winner’s cinematic journey through her musical eras has captivated audiences worldwide, making this release a highly anticipated event.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said: “The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively through Disney+.”